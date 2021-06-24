Jio Institute to start academic sessions this year: Nita Ambani

Jio Institute will commence operations at its campus in Navi Mumbai this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said at the Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"Despite the pandemic, I am pleased to announce that Jio Institute is all set to commence academic sessions at their campus in Navi Mumbai this year itself!" said Nita Ambani.

"We have also worked very hard through these challenging times, to bring our dream project - the Jio Institute - to life! Jio Institute is envisioned to be an exemplary academic institution with a world-class platform for research, innovation, and lifelong learning. It will prepare the next generation of global leaders who will significantly contribute to the advancement of India and the world," she added.

Set up under Reliance Foundation, Jio Institute was awarded the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status in 2018 under the 'Greenfield' category, meant for new or proposed institutes.

Jio Institute campus will be spread across 52 acres land and 3,60,000 sq ft in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. In its first academic year, Jio Institute has proposed to begin programmes in data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital media, and integrated marketing communication for undergraduates.

The Reliance Foundation will also come out with Reliance Foundation Scholarships in AI and Computer Science for undergraduates and postgraduates.

Nita Ambani also highlighted the company's philanthropic endeavours, comprising the production of high-quality medical-grade industrial oxygen and procuring oxygen tankers from other nations in the wake of oxygen shortages owing to high coronavirus cases.

"You will feel proud to know that today Reliance is producing over 11% of India's medical-grade liquid oxygen, the highest by a single company at a single location," said the Reliance Foundation chairperson.

"Created a total capacity of over 2000 beds for Covid care, all equipped to provide uninterrupted oxygen supply and totally free-of-cost treatment," she added.

Nita Ambani further pointed out that Reliance Foundation unveiled five missions to fight COVID-19 - Mission Anna Seva, Mission Oxygen, Mission Vaccine Suraksha, Mission COVID Infra, and Mission Employee Care.

She added that RIL's Mission Vaccine Suraksha was one of the country's largest corporate vaccination programmes to inoculate 20 lakh employees, retired employees, partner company employees, and their families free of cost. Nita Ambani stated that Reliance will also give Rs 10 lakh to families of off-roll employees who died due to COVID-19.

"I assure you that in every challenge that India faces, Reliance Foundation has and will continue to stand with every Indian. Together, we shall overcome as we always have," she said.