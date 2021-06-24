Mukesh Ambani's next big disruption to be solar! 5,000-acre Dhirubhai Ambani complex in works

Mukesh Ambani during the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries announced his next big disruption -- solar energy. "In 2016, we launched Jio with the aim of bridging the Digital Divide in India. Now, in 2021, we are launching our new energy business with the aim of bridging the green energy divide in India and globally," he said. Ambani announced that work on a 5,000-acre Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar has started. "It will be amongst the largest such integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world," he added.

Mukesh Ambani further added that they plan to build four giga factories to manufacture and integrate all critical components needed for the new energy ecosystem -- solar photovoltaic module factory, energy storage battery factory, electrolyser factory, fuel cell factory.

Ambani said that world-class talent is critical for this new business and that they have started attracting the best talent from across the world. "We have established Reliance New Energy Council with some of the finest minds globally," he said.

"Reliance will thus create and offer a fully integrated, end-to-end renewables energy ecosystem. Over the next 3 years we will invest over Rs 60,000 crore in these initiatives," said the RIL Chairman.

"New Energy and New Materials are not merely another business for us. It is our mission to heal the environment. It is an expression of Reliance's commitment that WE CARE for our beautiful and bountiful planet. By implementing our Green Vision, Reliance will help transition India and the World from an industrial civilisation to an ecological civilisation. We are repaying our debt of gratitude to Mother Nature," said Ambani.

The RIL Chairman elaborated on how they will bridge the green energy divide. He said they have a three-step plan for that -- by hyper-integration, robust business model and scaling.

