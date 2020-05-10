SBI's net banking tip for customers is inspired by Elon Musk's baby name

Even as Tesla CEO Elon Musk's naming his baby has left many puzzled, the State Bank of India (SBI) took inspiration from it in a unique way. The SBI took to Twitter recently telling its customers to keep unique internet banking passwords while ensuring they are not names of their family members. "Here's a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don't set it as a family member's name!," SBI tweeted on May 8.

Here's a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don't set it as a family member's name!#ElonMusk#xÃ¦a12musk#xÃ¦a12pic.twitter.com/JQZiyPG56m â State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 8, 2020

Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes recently shared a photo of their newborn on Twitter. When netizens asked Musk about the cryptic name, Musk's girlfriend responded, "'X' stands for the unknown variable", 'AE' is the musician's 'elven spelling of Ai (love or artificial intelligence), 'A2' is, as gathered, a reference to the Lockheed A12, or in Grime's words, the 'precursor to [the] SR17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent". Grimes added, "A= Archangel, my favorite song", before wrapping things up with the words "metal rat". Metal rat is a reference to this year according to the Chinese zodiac. This year is the year of the rat.

Meanwhile, the SBI recently sent a mail to its customers. The letter titled, 'A letter for your safety', laid down six important tips that customers must follow while banking online.

