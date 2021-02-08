SoftBank records gain in Q3 profit on Vision Fund rally

SoftBank Group Corp on Monday recorded an 844 billion yen ($8 billion) profit at its Vision Fund unit in the three months to Dec. 31 compared with a loss a year ago as it gained from investments in Uber Technologies and other companies.

The earnings mark a sea change from a year earlier when high profile misses such as the flopped IPO of office sharing firm WeWork and the COVID-19 pandemic forced CEO Masayoshi Son to sell down assets to stabilise his investing empire.

During the third quarter net profit ballooned more than 20 times to 1.17 trillion yen ($11.09 billion). That compared with an estimate of 171 billion yen from four analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

