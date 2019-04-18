'PM Modi or banks': Vijay Mallya says someone is lying

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya Thursday said either the PSU banks, fighting a case against him in the UK court, or PM Modi was lying. Mallya, in a Tweet, quoted PM Modi's recent interview where he said the government had recovered more money from the businessman than he owed the banks.Mallya highlighted that the banks had claimed otherwise in English courts.

"None other than the Prime Minister of India specifically says in an interview that his Government has recovered more money than I allegedly owe PSU Banks and the same Banks claim otherwise in English Courts. Who does one believe? One or the other is lying," Mallya tweeted.

The fugitive businessman's comments came a day after Jet Airways' decision to temporarily suspend all its operations for the lack of funds to keep the airline afloat.

Mallya in his tweet Wednesday also expressed solidarity with Jet's founder Naresh Goyal scoffing indirectly at the government's inaction at saving the private airlines operating in the country.

"Even though we were fierce competitors, my sympathies go out to Naresh and Neeta Goyal who built Jet Airways that India should be extremely proud of. Fine Airline providing vital connectivity and class service. Sad that so many Airlines have bitten the dust in India. Why ?" Mallya said in his tweet.

The embattled businessman had recently filed an application in the UK High Court to avoid extradition to India. Mallya filed for an oral consideration after his first attempt at an application seeking "leave to appeal" in the court failed.

The Westminster Magistrates' Court has already judged in favour of extraditing Mallya to India, which was then approved by the UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid back in February.

