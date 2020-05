YES Bank posted a standalone net loss of Rs 16,418.02 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2020. This includes net of tax worth Rs 6,296.94 crore. The private lender had reported a profit of Rs 1,720.27 crore at the end of financial year 2018-19.

YES Bank saw its asset quality worsen substantially during FY20, with gross NPAs rising to Rs 32,877.59 crore during the fiscal under review, as compared to Rs 7,882.56 crore in the previous financial year.

(This is a developing story.)