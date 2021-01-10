300 terrorists killed by India during 2019 Balakot air strike: Ex-Pakistani diplomat

In yet another sock-in-the-face moment for Pakistan, a former diplomat Agha Hilaly stated that at least 300 Pakistani terrorists were killed in the February 2019 Balakot air strike.

The former diplomat, who usually speaks for the Pakistani military dispensation on TV debates, decided to debunk the 'no casualties' claim. After the Indian Air Force conducted an air strike at a terror training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Balakot, the Imran Khan-led government and the Pakistani military refused to admit the presence of terrorists who were killed in this airstrike.

"India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead. Our target was different from theirs. We targeted their high command. That was our legitimate target because they are men of the military. We subconsciously accepted that a surgical strike- a limited action-did not result in any casualty. Now we have subconsciously told them that, whatever they will do, we'll do only that much and won't escalate," the veteran Pakistani diplomat was quoted by IANS as saying.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has been exposed by its own. Veteran Pakistan Muslim League-M leader Ayaz Sadiq had said in October 2020 that Pakistan released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman out of fear. While recounting this moment, Sadiq said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi convened an urgent meeting wherein he stated that if Pakistan does not release Abhinandan, India could launch an attack against them on 9pm that day.

The veteran statesman claimed, "Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa came to Qureshi's room and his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Qureshi said for God's sake let Abhinandan go, India is about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm."

With agency inputs; by Mehak Agarwal

