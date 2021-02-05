4G internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir

4G internet services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, after being suspended for nearly two years. J&K administration Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal took to Twitter to announce that 4G internet services have been reinstated in the union territory.

Kansal, in a tweet, wrote, "4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K."

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K @diprjk - Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) February 5, 2021

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated people of

Jammu and Kashmir over 4G internet services returning back. In his reaction to the news on Twitter, Abdullah wrote, "4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never".

4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never. - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 5, 2021

Internet services were shut down in Jammu and Kashmir before the central government had publicly announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, removed the special status of the state and split it into two union territories - Ladakh and J&K.

The Centre has cited separatist activities and Pakistan-based terrorism as reasons behind not allowing high-speed internet in Jammu and Kashmir. In August 2020, Centre had told Supreme Court that a special committee was working on restoring internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

Centre told that the committee was considering permitting 4G internet access on a trial basis in J&K. Centre had stated that 4G internet access will be granted to one district in Jammu region and one district in Kashmir. 4G internet services were soon restored in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts on J&K on August 16, 2020. The rest of Jammu and Kashmir continued with access to just 2G internet services, till now.

