7th Pay Commission: 2.6 lakh employees of this department to get transfer benefits

Central government employees have been waiting a long time for a revision in the fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission. The government does not seem keen to take up the demand of revising the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3 even almost a year after it was raised by employee unions.

Even though a salary hike might not come into effect any time soon, the government has handed out several benefits under 7th Pay Commission to its employees. The latest in this list is the approval to recommendations of the Kamlesh Chandra Committee on Limited Transfer Facility for all categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

This move will allow around 2.6 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks under the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications to request voluntary transfer under certain circumstances.

ALSO READ:Reverse trends in placements: Fewer IITians opting for international job offers

Gramin Dak Sevaks can avail the benefits as per the Kamlesh Chandra Committee recommendations on transfer based on the following conditions:

(i) The maximum number of chances to be provided for male GDSs is one only and two for female GDSs.

(ii) The transfer will be at his/her own request and own cost to a vacant post, at his/her place of choice to his/her/spouse home village or home division or a place recommended for medical treatment.

(iii) A minimum engagement period of three years from the date of regular engagement on GDS Post will be mandatory, before transfer request can be entertained. In addition all verification formalities viz (Caste, Education and Police verification report etc.) should have been completed.

(vi) Transfer request of GDS who are under put off duty or against whom any disciplinary action, police case or court case is pending will not be entertained.

(v) Past engagement period will be counted for assessing the eligibility for appearing in departmental examination as well as for annual increment. GDS will not have any claim to go back to the previous engagement/recruitment Unit/Division in any circumstances.

(vi) When a GDS is transferred at his own request and the transfer is approved by the competent authority. she/he will rank junior in the seniority list of the new unit, to all the GDS of that unit who exist in the seniority list on the date on which the transfer is ordered, except in case of transfer within the same engagement/recruitment Sub Division/Unit) Division.

(viii) The GDS can be transferred on her/his request in following circumstances:-

(a) BPM Level 2 to BPM Level-2 in TRCA slab-3.

(b) BPM Level-1 to BPM. Level-1 in TRCA slab-2.

(c) ABPM/Dak Sevaks Level-2 to ABPM/Dak Sevaks Level-2 in TRCA slab-2

(d) ABPM/Dak Sevaks Level-1 to ABPM/Dak Sevaks Level-1 in TRCA slab-1.

(viii) There will not be any drop in TRCA slab on account of a request transfer and numbers of increments earned by GDS will be retained.

ALSO READ:Exemption to intelligence agencies violates SC judgement on privacy

The request for transfer by a Gramin Dak Sevak will be approved by the Regional Post Master General if it is within the region, and by the Head of Circle if it is within the Circle. The applications for transfer will have to be submitted every year during April to June to the Divisional Head, who will then forward it to appropriate channel.