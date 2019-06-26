Amitabh Kant given two-year extension as Niti Aayog CEO

Amitabh Kant has been given a two-year extension as Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, the government's think tank. The official order was issued on Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Amitabh Kant's tenure by two years beyond June 30, 2019 to up to June 30, 2021, on the same terms and conditions, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in the order.

The decision comes after PM Modi approved the reconstitution of the think tank.

Kant, a 1980 IAS officer of Kerala cadre was appointed as the CEO on February 17, 2016.

(With PTI inputs)

