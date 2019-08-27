Arun Jaitley demise: PM Modi meets ex-finance minister's family, offers condolences

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the residence of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at 11 AM today and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the family of late former Union Finance Minister #ArunJaitley at his residence. pic.twitter.com/cx0hRYYcfe - ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

The 66-year-old Jaitley had passed away after prolonged illness at Delhi's AIIMS hospital on August 24. He was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and was put on life support later. He was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat on August 25 with full state of honour.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of late former Union Finance Minister #ArunJaitley to pay tributes to him and meet his family. #Delhipic.twitter.com/DeZaxGz2Ke - ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

After his death, Arun Jaitley's family had requested Prime Minister Modi to continue his three-nation visit to France, UAE and Bahrain as planned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bahrain when the former minister passed away, recalled his longtime association with Jaitley and told the Indian community in the country that he lost one of his friends when he was so away from him. "I can't think that I am here in Bahrain and my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former external affairs minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my friend Arun left. He was a friend who stayed at every step." "I pay tribute to my friend Arun Jaitley from the land of Bahrain," he had said.

Thousands of people, including political leaders cutting across the party lines, paid their last respects to the BJP leader. Arun Jaitley was suffering from diabetes for long. He had also developed major kidney complications in 2018 and even underwent a kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, on May 14, 2018. Due to his health complications, Arun Jaitley had also opted out of the Modi 2.0 Cabinet, despite being the top troubleshooter in the previous BJP government.

