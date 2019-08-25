Arun Jaitley funeral Live Updates: Gun carriage carrying ex-finance minister's mortal remains reaches BJP headquarters

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday will be cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday afternoon. BJP stalwart Jaitley breathed last at AIIMS in New Delhi at 12:07 in the afternoon. Thereafter, The mortal remains of Jaitley were taken to his Kailash Colony residence in the evening after formalities were completed at the hospital. At around 10 am today, his body will be taken to the BJP headquarters where leaders across the political spectrum are expected to pay their last respects. From BJP headquarters, the body will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is away on a foreign tour, recalled his longtime association with Jaitley and said he cannot imagine that he was so far away in Bahrain when his dear friend took his last breath. The 66-year-old BJP stalwart was an important part of PM Modi's cabinet in BJP government's first term. Before opting out of the new Modi government in 2019, he managed the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs portfolios. Arun Jaitley's biggest achievements as the finance minister in Modi Cabinet were the successful implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), both of which formalised the Indian economy.

11.04 AM: Mortal remains of Former Union minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley brought to party headquarters.

11.02 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches the BJP headquarters. The cavalcade carrying Jaitley's body has also arrived the BJP office. Leaders across the party lines will soon pay their respects to the leader.

10.19 AM: From a student leader in early 1970s to a reform-pushing Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley played several roles during the course of his political career. Here is a glance at Arun Jaitley's jouney to become one of the most prominent political figures of contemporary India.

10.18 AM: Security beefed up outside as the body is being taken to the BJP headquarters, where the party workers will pay their last respect to one of the tallest BJP leaders.

10.14 AM: While the nation mourns the death of BJP's chief troubleshooter, here's a look at Arun Jaitley's life in pictures.

10.10 AM: BJP leaders, workers and other people chant "Arun Jaitley Amar Rahe" as the body is being taken to the BJP headquarters.

10.06 AM: Nitin Gadkari on Jaitley's demise: "It is a big loss for the party, he was a great colleague, always helpful and trying to solve any issues I had. I last met him at a dinner he was hosting."

10.01 AM: BJP leader and MP Kirron Kher on Jaitley's demise: "A huge loss to the country. The void Jaitleyji has left can't be filled."

9.40AM: People in Gujarat villages adopted by Arun Jaitley mourn his death

People of a group of villages in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district mourned the demise of BJP leader Arun Jaitley by downing shutters of shops and holding condolence meetings.

9.35AM: The body is being taken to the BJP headquarters in a gun carriage -- a gun carriage is usually used for prime ministers, presidents and defence ministers. Arun Jaitley held the defence portfolio in the first term of the Modi government.

9.33AM: "He was a man that many people in Britain treasured, knew well, worked with, valued him for his wisdom, gentleness and humour. He will be much missed," said British High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith.





9.30AM: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar & Praful Patel, RLD leader Ajit Singh and Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu arrive at the residence of Jaitley to pay their last respects to him.

9.25AM: Heavy security deployment at Arun Jaitley's Kailash Colony residence. Top leaders across party lines have arrived at the residence to pay their respects.

9.22AM: From the BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm.

9.21AM: According to BJP, Jaitley's mortal remains will be brought to the party headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here around 10.30 am for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects.

9.20 AM: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to attend Jaitley's funeral.

9.15 AM: Arun Jaitley will be cremated with full state honours at 2:30 pm at the Nigambodh Ghat today, August 25.

9.10 AM: The mortal remains of Arun Jaitley will be taken to the BJP Headquarters at 10:30 am.

9.00 AM: People have gathered outside Arun Jaitley's residence as preparations are underway for the last rites.