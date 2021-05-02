Election Result 2021 Live Updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry, Kerala voting results today

Elections Results 2021 Live News Updates: Election results 2021 or Vidhan Sabha results 2021 for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry assemblies will be announced today on May 2. Counting of votes with regard to West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry election results will start around 8 AM. It's a big day for political parties but election results are being announced amid an extremely bad Covid-19 situation in the country. BusinessToday.In will bring all the latest action on assembly election results 2021. Stay tuned to catch all the news updates on West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry election results 2021 or Vidhan Sabha results 2021 LIVE news updates.

Check out all the latest updates on elections results in five states and UT on BusinessToday.In live blog

7.00 AM: Assembly polls results in Assam

Opposition may not be able to spring a surprise in Assam as the BJP-led NDA is likely to come back to power in the state. However, the ruling BJP may face a stiff challenge from 'Mahajoth' or 'Grand Alliance', including the Congress and Bodoland Peoples' Front. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am today.

6.57 AM: Negative report must for candidates, agents entering counting halls

Election Results 2021 LIVE News Updates: If you are an election candidate or a party agent and want to enter the vote counting hall, you must produce a Covid-19 negative report or the certificate of double dose vaccination to the EC officials to get an entry.

6.52 AM: Counting officials to adhere to strict Covid rule compliance

To ensure strict compliance amid the raging Covid-19 wave, the Election Commission authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes. This time around, there are 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 set up in 2016 for 822 assembly constituencies. At least 15 rounds of sanitation will be carried out at each counting centre and all other social distancing norms will be followed.

6.44 AM: What do exit poll surveys say?

Exit polls have announced their verdicts and it's not a pretty picture for Mamata in West Bengal. AIADMK also seems to be losing the state of Tamil Nadu and Pinarayi Vijayan is seen to be bucking the anti-incumbency trend in Kerala. The saffron party will retain Assam, while the NDA will spring to power in the union territory of Puducherry.

Also read: BJP may throw a surprise in Bengal; DMK win in TN, Left in Kerala: India Today-Axis My India exit poll

6.40 AM: Counting of votes in all states will begin on May 2 (Sunday). The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin uploading the election trends on its website and app from 8 am onwards.

How to check election result on ECI website

Step 1: Visit the ECI results website-results.eci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'General Assembly Elections 2021'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Results of the elections will display on your screen

Also read: Exit polls 2021: Neck-to-neck fight in Bengal; DMK victory likely in Tamil Nadu

How to check election result on ECI app

Step 1: Download the ECI's 'Voter Helpline' app from the Google Play Store or Android App Store

Step 2: Fill in registration details and the one-time password (OTP) received

Step 3: You can also leave this step and directly visit the results page

Step 4: Once done, go to the 'results' option on the homepage to find 'Assembly Elections 2021' results

6.30 AM: The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on May 2 for the West Bengal assembly polls and put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19, an official said on Saturday. A three-tier security arrangement has been in place at 108 counting centres of West Bengal where polled electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units, have been kept in strong rooms.

Also read: West Bengal Election 2021: Voting dates, election results, full poll schedule, timings, all FAQs