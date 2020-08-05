Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan time, guests, estimated cost, how to donate and other FAQs

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Lalla Mandir at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will begin shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with several other dignitaries are scheduled to attend the ceremony. The Bhumi Pujan is crucial the construction work for the grand Ram Temple will begin in Ayodhya after this ceremony. The architectural design of the temple has already been released by the government.

Read to know about the time, guests, estimated cost of the temple, its design, how to donate for temple construction and other FAQs:

When will Bhumi Pujan for Ayodhya Ram Mandir take place?

The Bhumi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to happen on August 5.

At what time will Bhumi Pujan begin?

The entire ceremony will be six-hour-long, starting at 8 AM and continuing till 2 PM. The actual Bhumi Pujan will begin at 12:30 PM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone at 12:40 PM.

Who will attend the Bhumi Pujan?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main guest for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Several other leaders and political dignitaries, sages and seers will also attend the event in Ayodhya.

How will PM Modi reach Ayodhya?

PM Narendra Modi will leave from Delhi at 9:30 AM and reach Lucknow airport by 10:30 AM. He will take a chopper to Ayodhya and will reach there by 11:40 AM.

What is PM Modi's schedule in Ayodhya?

PM Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya for 3 hours. He will land in Ayodhya's Saket colony at 11:30 AM. He will offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi around 11:40 AM. The Prime Minister will reach Ram Janmabhoomi at 12 PM. He will offer prayers at Ram Lalla Temple. Till 12:15 PM, he plant trees in the premises of the Ram Mandir. At 12:30 PM, the Bhumi Pujan will begin. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone at around 12:40 PM. Following this, PM Modi will meet Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust at around 1:10 PM. PM Modi will leave for Lucknow at around 2:30 PM.

Where to watch Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan?

The Bhumi Pujan ceremony will be telecasted live on Doordarshan. The telecast has already begun with Deepostsav on August 4 evening at 7 PM and will also cover the actual ceremony on August 5.

How can I donate to Ram Mandir construction?

The Shri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirth Kshetra Trust, set up to carry out the construction work for Ram Lalla Mandir, will accept donations, support and grants from any person in cash or kind including immovable properties, without any conditions. Details for donating can be found on srjbtkshetra.org/donation-options.

How much will be spent on Ram Mandir construction? How long will it take?

The Ram Lalla Mandir will be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The construction work will be finished in 3.5 years.

