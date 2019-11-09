Ayodhya verdict: Anand Mahindra lauds SC judges for 'upholding justice', compliments their courage

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has lauded the five-member bench of the Supreme Court for "upholding the process of justice in our nation". Mahindra said that it takes extraordinary courage to be on this bench and deliver such a crucial judgment.

"5 men. A decision that 1.3 billion people were awaiting. What extraordinary courage it required to be on this bench and what incredible application of mind it must have taken to reach the conclusion. I salute them for doing their duty and upholding the process of justice in our nation," he said.

5 men. A decision that 1.3bn people were awaiting. What extraordinary courage it required to be on this bench & what incredible application of mind it must have taken to reach the conclusion. I salute them for doing their duty & upholding the process of justice in our nation pic.twitter.com/SW2luLLeeW - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 9, 2019

The five-member comprised Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

Before the judgment was announced, Anand Mahindra had tweeted that he hoped the judgment would make India stronger and more united.

The Supreme Court pronounced the judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case on Saturday. The apex court gave possession of the site to a trust that will oversee the construction of the temple as well as other matters related to it. The court directed the government to hand a 5-acre land to the Muslims within Ayodhya to build the mosque.

Also read: Ayodhya verdict Live Updates: Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it's time for Bharat Bhakti, says PM Modi

Also read: Supreme Court keeps it simple - Ram Temple for Hindus, Masjid for Muslims in Ayodhya