'Banks should share the hit'; India Inc. united against interest on interest during moratorium

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Meeting an expert panel, industry executives recommend doing away with paperwork for disbursal of loans under emergency credit scheme

Some industry captains pitched for support to hospitality sector as it is among the worst-affected due to pandemic

It was also suggested that banks should not charge interest on interest from borrowers and instead only recover cost of finance

Centre had last week tasked the expert panel under former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi to assess the impact of waiving interest and interest on interest on the COVID-19 related moratorium on the economy and financial stability

India Inc has proposed to do away with the requirement of paper work for disbursal of loans under emergency credit scheme and requiring banks to recover only cost of capital from borrowers who availed moratorium as part of relief measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In a meeting with the expert committee set up by the government under former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi, industry bodies raised the issue of growing stress in the industry and pitched for relief measures.

ALSO READ: Loan restructuring, moratorium should happen simultaneously, says former Chief Statistician Pronab Sen

"Some industry bodies talked about stress in the hospitality sector and made case for relief in future. At least two industry bodies suggested to do eliminate the need for paper work after banks sanctioned loans under emergency scheme. There was broad consensus that interest on interest should not be charged by banks and only cost of funds should be recovered for one year till March 2021," a reliable source said.

Centre had last week tasked the expert panel to assess the impact on the national economy and financial stability of waiving interest and interest on interest on the COVID-19 related moratorium.

The terms of reference (ToR) include suggestions to mitigate financial constraints of various sections of society hit hard by the pandemic. The committee held its meeting on Tuesday and sought suggestions from the industry.

Hearing petitions seeking directive to banks to not charge interest on interest during moratorium period, the Supreme Court had last week asked government to come up with measures to ease EMI burden of borrowers hit hard by the crisis.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 badly hit salaried class; Rs 39,400 crore withdrawn from provident fund in 5 months

The government had told the top court that it was in discussion with banks and other stakeholders for possible relief.

"In today's meeting the committee was very specific on the issue of charging interest on interest but some of the industry representatives started talking about support to sectors such as hospitality. But the most balanced view that came up was that cost of finance for banks should only be charged for the crisis period. Given that the situation is unlikely to improve in the next six months, banks should not be allowed to make profit," the official quoted above said.

"Everyone should share the hit. Banks should not make money on loans by charging interest on interest," he said, adding that industry executives were almost unanimous on this front.

In the view of coronavirus crisis, RBI had announced a moratorium on repayment of debt for six months beginning March 1, 2020, to help individual borrowers and companies to tide over the crisis. The moratorium ended on August 31 even as industry demanded extension till March, 2021.

The central bank had initially provided the relief for three months till May 31 but later extended it to August-end.

ALSO READ: How banks will restructure your home and auto loans