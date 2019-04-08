BJP manifesto promises reforms in civil services, police, judiciary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra Lok Sabha 2019' released Monday gave a major thrust to reforms in civil services, judiciary and modernisation of police forces.

The 'Sankalp Patra' focused on speedy implementation of reforms in the above civil law systems to deliver better public services.

Here is how BJP's vision document for the next 5 years vowed to encourage and promote good governance practices in civil services, judiciary and police forces:

Civil Service and Governance Reforms:

The party focused on the idea to work with the guiding principle of "Mininum Government and Maximum Governance" to bring about the reform in the Civil Services.

The party vowed to ensure better implementation of policies and coordination by merging similar and complementary departments into sectoral ministries to enable policymakers frame and implement holistic and comprehensive policies smoothly.

The party promises to implement the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan in a focused manner to build the capacity of members of Panchayati Raj Institutions and ensure effective delivery of schemes at the grassroot levels.

Modernisation of Police Forces:

The party pledged to take forward the process of modernising the Central Armed Police Forces to further increase their capacity and readiness as well as enable them to effectively combat internal security challenges.

The party ensured providing assistance to the states to upgrade their police forces through the 'Scheme for Modernisation of Police Forces'.

The party also vowed to expedite police reforms in the states so as to enable the state police forces to deal with new types of crimes such as cyber crimes as well as help them to be more sensitive to the citizens, especially the weak and vulnerable sections of the society.

Police reforms:

The party promised effective policing and peaceful law and development by changing and transforming the present police force according to the challenges of the 21st century.

The party pledged to formulate a 'Model Police Act' in consultation with the states to have a pro-people citizen friendly police to help take the Indian policing at par with its contemporaries anywhere in the world.

The party said that it will set up a Police University at par with world-class Technology, Science and Medical Institutions in the country and encourage the states to establish similar institutions of excellence.

Judicial Reforms:

The party vowed to work towards simplifying procedural laws, encouraging mediation and strengthening judicial and court management system to increase accessibility.

The party promised to making India the hub of arbitration services where it will increase the number of Alternative Dispute Resolution forums to ensure avenues for quick disposal of matters.

