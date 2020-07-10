Boeing completes delivery of Apache, Chinook helicopters to Indian Air Force

Amid border standoff with China, Boeing has completed delivery of AH-64E Apache and CH-47F(I) Chinook military helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF). With this, the US aerospace major has completed the contract for 22 Apaches to IAF. The delivery of the final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters was done to the IAF at Air Force Station, Hindan. Boeing had earlier in March handed over the last five of 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to the IAF, a statement said.

"Customer centricity, commitment to the modernization and mission-readiness of India's defence forces are key values to our partnership with India," said Surendra Ahuja, Managing Director, Boeing Defence India.

"With this delivery of military helicopters,we continue to nurture this partnership and are fully committed to working closely with India's defence forces to deliver the right value and capabilities to meet their operational needs," Ahuja added.

India is among 17 countries to have the Apache and also the most advanced variant, AH-64E Apache. The helicopter is also flown by the US and many other countries.

"In addition to classifying air and ground targets, the fire control radar has been updated to operate in the maritime environment. It is uniquely suited to meet a commander's needs, including reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, and lethal attack, across myriad environments - without reconfiguration," the Boeing said.

The development comes at a time when the Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a bitter standoff at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. Tensions escalated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.

