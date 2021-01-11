'Put farm laws on hold, or we will do it': SC rebukes Centre over farmers' protest

The Supreme Court on Monday, January 11, criticised the Centre for its handling of the farmers' protest amid the COVID-19 pandemic asking it to put the farm laws on hold.

Hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws in addition to the ones raising issues concerning the ongoing agitation at Delhi's borders, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said the matter is getting worse by the day. He stated that any stray incident can spark violence adding that "as a court, we will not pass any order saying that you cannot protest."

The apex court also said that it was "disappointed" with the government's handling of farmers' protest. Asking the Centre about the conditions farmers have been protesting amid the pandemic, CJI Bobde said, "We don't know what negotiations are going on? We want to set up an expert committee. We want the government to hold the laws in abeyance...if the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of farm laws, we will put a stay on it."

"Hold the laws in abeyance, why is it a prestige issue?" he further asked.

The SC also said, "It's [the farmers' protest] getting worse and worse. People are committing suicide, sitting in this cold...Who is taking care of food and water? Is there any social distancing? We don't know why these farmers are keeping old people and women on the ground? Why should old people be out in the cold? Each one of us will be responsible if something goes wrong. We don't want anybody's blood on our hands."

"You [the Centre] withhold the implementation of these [farm] laws because the only thing we see from the replies and from the media is that they [the farmers] have a problem with these laws. We don't know whether you [central government] are part of the solution or part of the problem," the apex court observed.

The SC further stated that the intent was to ensure an amiable resolution to the issue.

"That's why we asked you if you can put your laws on hold. You're seeking time for more negotiations. If you [Centre] show some sense of responsibility by saying we will not implement these laws for now, we will ask them [farmers] to negotiate seriously and form a committee," it said.

On arguments presented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that numerous farmers' associations as well as a "vast majority" have extended their support to the farm laws, CJI Bobde noted that no-one pleaded before the SC bench saying the laws were beneficial.

"Let that vast majority come to the committee and say we want it," he said.

"We [SC] understand from the newspapers that talks are breaking down because the government is insisting on discussing point by point and farmers want the repeal [of farm laws]. We can stay the laws till the committee gives its report," the CJI stated.

The SC also proposed that it would not pass any order against any citizen or group of citizens, saying they cannot protest.

"We can say you cannot protest at this spot. We don't want any criticism that the court is stifling protest. You carry on protesting if you want to," the court said while suggesting that the site of the farmers' protest be shifted.