Assembly polls in these four states and a UT are being held after Bihar elections last year. During the presser, EC is expected to announce similar measures as coronavirus cases continue to affect the lives of Indians

BusinessToday.In | February 26, 2021 | Updated 11:56 IST
BREAKING NEWS: EC to announce poll dates for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal, Assam, Puducherry today
ECI will hold a presser at 4.30 today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce dates for elections in four states and a UT today. These are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. They will go to the polls in April-May. The Election Commission of India will also hold a press conference at 4:30 pm today.

The assembly polls in these five states are being held after Bihar elections last year. During the presser, the Election Commission is expected to announce similar measures for these poll-bound states as coronavirus cases continue to affect the lives of Indians.

The decision to announce Assembly election dates came after a meeting of the ECI officials on Wednesday in which they finalised the dates for the elections.

During the meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the officials discussed the security deployment requirement, social distancing norms and details about the polling infrastructure in these states.

