RBI Board approves transfer of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to Centre

The Reserve Bank of India has accepted the recommendations by Bimal Jalan committee on handing over surplus reserves to the Centre. In its meeting today, the RBI board approved transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government of India. This sum will comprise of Rs 1.23 lakh crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted at the meeting of the Central Board today.

