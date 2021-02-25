Budget disinvestment target 'realistic', confident of achieving it: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government has set a 'realisitc' divestment target in Union Budget 2021-22 and is confident of achieving it.

Accepting that the government has missed its disinvestment target over the last few years, Sitharaman said pandemic affected its plans in FY21, while a slowing economy and lack of appetite hit in FY20.

However, the appetite is much better now, she said, adding that the stock markets had started doing well amidst the pandemic and have been doing better after the Budget announcement.

The government has set a 'realistic' disinvestment target without overestimation, and is confident of achieving it, she said.

Sitharaman was speaking on 'The Economic Rebound and the Indian Economy in 2021' at the Indian Institue of Management, Ahmedabad.

(More details to follow)