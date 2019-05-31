Budget Session to begin on June 17, Union Budget to be presented on July 5

The 17th Lok Sabha will convene for its first Budget Session from June 17 to July 26. During this session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her first Union Budget on July 5.

The schedule for the Budget Session was decided during the first Cabinet meeting of the new Modi government. Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the first two days of the session will be devoted to swearing-in of the newly elected MPs. This will be the first budget of the Modi government in its second term.

After the swearing-in of new MPs, the election for the new Lok Sabha speaker will take place on June 19. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint session of the two Houses of the Parliament on June 20. This will be followed by a discussion on the President's address and vote of thanks to the President.

The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 and the Union Budget will be presented on July 5. The Budget Session will have 30 sittings in total.

The outgoing government had presented an interim Budget on February 1. Piyush Goyal, who was filling in for the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had presented the interim Budget.

