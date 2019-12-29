CAA protests: Dissent has to be expressed in non-violent manner, says Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, in wake of recent protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, has called for an enlightened debate on all larger issues and stressed that dissent has to be expressed in a democratic and non-violent manner. "Constitutional methods and violence do not go together," he said. Paying tributes to former finance minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary on Saturday, Naidu went down the memory lane recalling his long association with him.

Releasing a book titled, 'The Renaissance Man-The Many Facets of Arun Jaitley,' Naidu said that even months after the passing away of his closest friend, he found it difficult to come to terms with the bitter fact that Jaitley was no more. He said: "Whenever there is a need for enlightened debate, Jaitley will be missed."

Stating that Jaitley was a shining example of a leader with 4Cs -- character, calibre, capacity, and conduct -- the V-P expressed concerns that there was a worrisome trend in politics with people bringing in other 4Cs- caste, community, criminality, and cash.

Naidu also asked aspiring politicians to emulate these qualities of Jaitley and serve the nation.

Describing Jaitley as "a multi-faceted genius and a powerhouse of knowledge with a sharp analytical mind," Naidu recalled his ability to communicate effectively and explain even the most complex matters in a simple, lucid manner. "His frankness was another admirable quality and he never hesitated to call a spade a spade," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prasar Bharati Board Chairman A Surya Prakash, several eminent editors, senior journalists were among the dignitaries present at the event.

