Modi govt gives nod to BSNL, MTNL merger; to raise sovereign bond worth Rs 15,000 crore for revival

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of two ailing state-owned telecom companies - Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). The Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also announced revival plan for the both the telcos. Briefing reporters on decisions, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government would put in Rs 29,937 crore for revival of the two state-owned telecom companies and thier assets worth Rs 38,000 crore would be monetised.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to allocate 4G spectrum to Public Sector Enterprises. He said the government also planned to raise a sovereign bond of Rs 15,000 crore for their revival. Additionally, the government will offer a voluntary retirement scheme to the employees of these companies to cut cost, said Prasad.

In a statement, the office of Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted the merger would be "operationalise gradually". "BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets of India. They cater to the needs of people during disaster. They provide important communication services to government," it stated.

The statement said the Modi government had offered a "very generous financial assistance to revival BSNL and MTNL". Prasad has urged the employees of both these PSUs to work hard and help the government in making these organisations profitable.

Edited by Manoj Sharma