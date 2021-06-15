Centre mulls common entrance test for DU, JNU, other central universities in July-Aug

The Centre is considering conducting a centralised common entrance examination for admission to various universities for the academic year 2021-22. This is expected to be held sometime in the July-August period.

The Education Ministry had advocated for a common entrance test in its National Education Policy (NEP) and is actively pursuing this scheme. The common entrance test will be a single paper similar to the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). It will be for admission to undergraduate level non-technical programmes, The Print reported.

The scores obtained in the common entrance test will be used by all central universities such as Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University to admit new students.

Earlier, it was reported that the Education Ministry was planning to launch the common entrance test for universities in May 2021. However, the second wave of the pandemic had put these plans in limbo.

Now, with the CBSE Class 12 examinations cancelled and COVID-19 cases dropping, the Education Ministery is "positively considering" holding the common entrance test in the next two months, the website reported citing sources.

"There is a suggestion that students whose Class 12 exams have been cancelled should be allotted grades instead of marks, hence it is imperative that university admissions also happen differently," a ministry official told the news website. "The ministry is considering conducting common entrance tests for students across the country in the July-August period," they added.

Sources have explained that if Class 12 students are given grades instead of marks then admission to universities will be based solely on performance in entrance examinations.

"The proposal for conducting common entrance exams for all universities was put on hold due to the pandemic but it will be discussed again with the universities," said another ministry official.

