Chennai Central railway station to be renamed after MGR, announces PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that the Chennai Central railway station will be rechristened after the former Chief Minister of the state MG Ramachandran. PM Modi made the announcement while kicking off the NDA's election campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu from a rally in Kilambakkam.

The 146-year-old Chennai Central railway station is a revered landmark in the capital city of Tamil Nadu and caters to lakhs of passengers every day. However, the announcement of renaming the station comes at a time when General Elections could be declared any day.

During the Tamil Nadu visit, PM Modi unveiled several road and railway projects in the state worth crores of rupees. He inaugurated road projects in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Tirupur districts through video conferencing. The Prime Minister also laid foundation stones for five national highways projects which will pass through Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Kancheepuram districts.

The prime minister dedicated to the nation the 122-km two-lane section of NH-38 falling in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai and Viluppuram districts, and a 32-km four-lane section of NH-381 in Tirupur. The projects will benefit the state by reducing carbon footprints as well as travel time.

Modi dedicated to the nation the electrified sections of railways Erode-Karur-Tiruchirappalli and Salem-Karur-Dindigul corridors.

The 300-kilometre railway electrification between Erode-Karur-Tiruchchirappalli and Salem-Karur-Dindigul sections have been completed at a cost of Rs 321 crore.

With PTI inputs