Chidambaram arrest Live Updates: Former finance minister to be produced before special CBI court between 2-4 pm

Chidambaram arrest Live Updates: Former finance minister P. Chidambaram will be produced before special CBI court anytime between 2-4 pm Thursday. The security has been beefed up at the court premises. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also questioned Chidambaram Thursday morning in the INX Media case. Chidambaram addressed the media at the Congress headquarters before his arrest late on Wednesday night, saying neither he nor any of his family members had been named in the INX Media case. Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, following which the investigation agencies sought him for questioning. He has been accused of wrongdoing, money laundering and misusing the post of finance minister in the INX Media case. Meanwhile, Chidambaram's son Karti is on his way to meet his father who has been in the CBI custody for the past 12 hours. He said his father had been arrested to "create a spectacle on TV and to tarnish his image and that of the Congress party". He said all this was behind done to divert attention from revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

11.30 am: 15 youth and leaders of Chennai district unit of Tamil Nadu Congress have begun protesting outside the party office.

11.20 am: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday said that former finance minister P. Chidambaram's arrest in INX Media case is "deeply distressing" adding that "we are very confident there is no case against him." "It's deeply distressing that all that happened (arrest). The matter is listed for hearing on Friday. They could have waited until then to see what the Supreme Court wants to do. We are very confident that there is no case against Chidambaram," Khurshid told ANI.

11.18 am: "There are people who are accused of many offences and are roaming free. Those who have FIPB approval are not being touched. And someone who has worked for the nation for 40 years is being projected as running away from the law," said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

11.15 am: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala Thursday said that the party is with P. Chidambaram and is sure of his innocence in INX Media case.

11.05 am: "The protest in Jantar Mantar is about Article370. Our whole party, alliance parties, the leader of DMK raised this issue (P Chidambaram's arrest) as well, Mr. MK Stalin condemned it yesterday," said Karti Chidambaram in Delhi.

10. 40 am: Matter of great concern to us as legal fraternity members: Kapil Sibal

"It's a matter of great concern to us as members of legal fraternity, also it should be a matter of concern as citizens. All we wanted was a hearing, the presiding judge chose instead to say that I am sending the file to CJI. Isn't a citizen entitled to be heard?" said Kapil Sibal. -- ANI

10.35 am: Never met Peter and Indrani Mukerjea in my life, says Karti Chidambaram.

"I've never met Peter Mukerjea, I've never met Indrani Mukerjea in my life. The only time I've seen Indrani was when CBI took me to confront her. I have had no interaction with anyone directly or indirectly connected with their company," said Karti Chidambaram in New Delhi. -- ANI

10.30 am: "This is not merely targeting of my father but the targeting of Congress party. I will go to Jantar Mantar to protest," said Karti Chidambaram in Delhi on P Chidambaram arrested by CBI.

10.28 am: No legal basis of arrest of P. Chidambaram, says son Karti in New Delhi

Former finance P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram Thursday told reporters outside the Delhi airport that there was no legal ground for arresting his father and also said that the former finance minister never evaded any summons.

10.23 am: CBI to start quizzing Chidambaram at 10 am

The CBI will begin questioning P Chidambaram at 10 am. Chidambaram will be confronted with FIPB files, reports IndiaToday.In. The period under question is March - May 2007.

Chidambaram will be also quizzed with Indrani Mukerjea's statement. Mukerjea had said that after FIPB rejected INX media request to bring the FDI, the couple (Indrani and Peter) met him in the north block and subsequently Karti Chidambaram in a five star hotel.

10.15am: Former finance minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram arrived at Delhi airport from Chennai.

9.45 AM: Chidambaran should not have behaved like this: Satya Pal Singh

9.25 AM: It's deeply distressing, says Salman Khurshid

"It's deeply distressing that all that had to happen, there was no question of not being answerable to the law. The matter is listed on Friday, they could have waited till then to see what the Supreme Court wants to do," says Khurshid.

9.10 AM: Karti terms Chidambaram's arrest witch-hunt, voyeurism

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says the entire drama is being done to divert attention from real issues. "This whole thing is only being done for playing tricks and for voyeurism, and for the pleasure of a few and to divert the attention of the people of India from the serious issues. This is a completely trumped up, made for television, made for a media kind of spectacle." - IANS

8.56 AM: All being done to divert attention from Article 370: Karti

Karti Chidambaram says it (arrest of P Chidambaram by CBI) is being done just to divert attention from the issue of Article 370.

8.45 AM: Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram leaves from Chennai Airport to meet his father who was arrested by the CBI on Thursday.

8.30 AM: This has been done only to create a spectacle on TV, says Karti

"This has been done only to create a spectacle on TV & to tarnish the image of Congress party& the former Finance&Home Minister. This is completely trumped-up case in which he has absolutely no connection. We will fight this out politically & legally," says Karti.

8.00 AM: Karti Chidambaram on P Chidambaram arrested by CBI, in Chennai

"This is a totally vindictive and malicious act, done by a pliant agency. This is only done to settle political scores. There was absolutely no necessity to have done this," says the MP.