Coronavirus: India may reach 2 lakh cases mark by Tuesday

Number of coronavirus cases in India is likely to touch the 2-lakh mark by Tuesday if the growth rate of Covid-19 cases is anything to go by. During last 24 hours, the country recorded highest number of coronavirus cases at 7,964, according to the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health. The total coronavirus tally in the country now includes 86,422 active cases, 82,369 recoveries, and 4,971 deaths.

With the tally at 1.73 lakh-mark, India has become the 9th worst-affected nation, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine. India is the 14th nation to record more than 4,000 covid-related deaths.

The country took merely eight days to reach 1,50,000 Covid cases from 1,00,000, becoming the 4th fastest nation to do so. However, the nation took 64 days to hit count of 1,00,000 Covid cases on May 19 this year.

The sudden surge in the number of cases even as the government plans to ease more restrictions in Lockdown 5 has surprised many. At this rate , the Covid 19 case count could rise to 2 lakh by Tuesday.

Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has 62,228 cases, which includes-33,133 active cases, 26,997 cure/ discharged, and 2,098 deaths.

Coronavirus in India: Record 7,964 cases, 265 deaths in 24 hours takes country's tally past 1.73 lakh mark

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 20,246, and 17,386 cases of COVID-19 so far. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 154 COVID patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. In Delhi, death toll stands at 398. Gujarat is not far behind Delhi.

The state has reported 15,934 cases with 980 deaths due to coronavirus so far.

Other states where coronavirus cases have surged are Rajasthan (8,365), Madhya Pradesh (7,645) and Uttar Pradesh (7,284). A total of 184 people have died due to COVID-19, in MP 334, and in UP 198. West Bengal has recorded 5,043 cases, with 2,736 active cases and 302 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have registered 3,436 and 3,376 COVID cases, respectively, as per the health ministry data.

