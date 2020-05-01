Coronavirus crisis: Govt bans import of 'faulty' rapid testing kits from 2 Chinese firms, cancels licences

Days after asking states to stop their usage, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has banned the import of anti-body rapid testing kits from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics despite China's objection. The development comes amid a row over 'faulty' rapid testing kits, which as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed 'wide variation' during tests.

"The licences of both the Chinese companies and their importers have been cancelled," DCGI VG Somani told The Economic Times. The licence holders of COVID-19 testing kits from these two Chinese companies have also been told to stop their import. The DCGI has also issued show-cause notices to the companies concerned over the ICMR's observation of 'wide variation' on the field.

Three days back, China had fumed, saying it was "deeply concerned" with the evaluation results and the Indian Council of Medical Research's decision to stop the use of these anti-body kits. The Chinese embassy in India also said it was "unfair and irresponsible" for certain individuals to label Chinese products as "faulty" and look at issues with preemptive prejudice.

The ICMR decided to stop their usage after some states raised issues regarding the performance of these rapid antibody test kits procured from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 1,993 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the highest 1-day jump, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 35,043 on Friday. These cases include 25,007 active cases, 8,888 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,147 deaths. The Centre on Thursday claimed that India has "gone ahead" in its fight against novel coronavirus and that its recovery rate had reached 25% with just 3.2 per cent mortality rate.

