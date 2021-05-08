Coronavirus in India: Record 4,187 deaths, over 4.01 lakh COVID cases in 24 hrs

India registered a record rise in COVID-19 fatalities at 4,187 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll in the country to 2,38,270.

However, the country witnessed a slight drop in new infections in the last 24 hours, with 4,01,078 more people testing positive for coronavirus, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning.

Also Read: India's COVID-19 cases to peak in coming days, reduce to 20,000 per day by June-end: forecast

The total COVID-19 tally as of Saturday stands at 2,18,92,676. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30, 960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state, with the highest contribution to the daily COVID-19 tally.

The state recorded 54,022 new coronavirus cases on Friday, out of which 3,039 cases were reported from Mumbai.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

Also Read: India reports highest 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in 24 hours

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested up to May 7 with 18,08,344 samples being tested on Friday.