Coronavirus: Kerala to deduct one month's salary of govt staff in instalments

Kerala government has decided to deduct one month's salary of state government employees in five monthly instalments from May till September. Besides, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced 30 per cent cut in monthly salary of state's ministers, MLAs, members of different boards, and members of local self-government. The state government is seeking to raise Rs 2,000 crore for the state disaster relief fund to fight against coronavirus.

The government will be deducting a six days' worth salary every month of all categories of government employees (teachers, university staff, workers of all public sector units). The deduction would continue until 5 months. However, the deduction proposal is for those government employees whose salary is more than 20,000. CM Vijayan also informed that the deferred salary would be released when the state's financial situation gets better.

However, a section of government employees has shown disagreement with CM's decision. The state's medical officers' association and the medical college teachers' association have asked the chief minister to exempt frontline workers from the cut. Others are anxious about when the deferred salaries would be released.

The states' revenues have also shrunk due to a rising number of cases. As of April 23, Kerala reported 438 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths. And, 323 people in the state have recovered from the deadly virus.

