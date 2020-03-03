Coronavirus latest update: No need to panic, we need to work together, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic owing to new coronavirus cases reported from cities across India.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention."

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he added.

PM Modi's tweet came after more cases were reported from Delhi, Agra and Jaipur on Monday and Tuesday.

Shiv Nadar School based in Noida cancelled its annual school exam on Tuesday and closed the school till March 9 after a Student's parent tested positive with COVID-19 on Monday. Another school also decided to shut from March 3 to March 11.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus, an official said.

The move comes a day after a case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the national capital.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and top officials of the Health Department will be present at the meeting and will brief the chief minister about the Delhi government's preparations, the official said.

The Union Health Ministry (on Tuesday) also issued a travel advisory suspending all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India.

The advisory also suspends visa on arrival (VoA) issued by March 3 to Japan and South Korea nationals who have not yet entered India.

Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate, said the advisory which brought the suspension with immediate effect.

In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory on Tuesday.

Regular (sticker) visa/e-Visa granted to nationals of China, issued on or before February 5 were suspended earlier. It shall remain in force. Those needing to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for fresh visa to nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

The advisory said regular (sticker) visas/e-visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after February 1, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect.

