Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Liquor, paan shops to open in green zones, says MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday evening said that the nationwide lockdown will be extended by two more weeks after May 3. However, it said that certain activities will be allowed in green zones, while strict lockdown norms will be followed in the red zones. This will include sale of liquor and gutka in green zones, ANI reported, citing the Home Ministry.

"Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc will ensure minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and also ensure that not more than 5 persons are present at one time at the shop," said the government in the sub-section on directives for public places. It, however, clarified that consumption of liquor, paan and gutka in public places will not be allowed. It further added that spitting in public places will be punishable with a fine decided by the state authorities.

Liquor stores & paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other & ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop: MHA on the extension of #lockdown for two weeks from May 4 - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

The government has also said that buses and depots can operate with50 per cent seating capacity in green zones. Domestic and international air travel is still prohibited till the lockdown is fully lifted. Air ambulance and medical emergencies will be exempted from these restrictions.Inter-state bus services will also be prohibited unless specified by the government.

School and educational institutions will still be shut. Hospitality services unless housing government officials or stranded people will also not be operational. All religious, political and cultural gathering will also be prohibited. Cinema halls, sports complexes, bars, auditoriums, gymnasiums, entertainment parks and other recreational establishments will also remain closed till the lockdown is completely lifted.

The new lockdown guidelines were discussed at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday with key Union ministers and top government officials. The lockdown has now been extended till May 17.

Also read: Coronavirus India live Updates: Lockdown extended till May 17, guidelines issued; COVID-19 cases at 35,365

Also read: Lockdown 3.0: No flights, no trains, no schools, no restaurants -- again!