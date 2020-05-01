Lockdown 3.0: No flights, no trains, no schools, no restaurants -- again!

The Centre has extended lockdown by two more weeks beyond May 3. Some relaxation has been given to those living in green zone areas, even though travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road will be restricted. Other activities barred include running of school, college, institutions, hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants, places of gathering, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, social, political, cultural and all kind of gathering, and religious place/place of worship for the public.

This is the third time the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown after March 25 and April 14. "After a comprehensive review, and in view of the Lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India (GoI) issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020," an order by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

The classification of districts into red, green and orange zones will be shared with the states and Union Territories (UTs) on a weekly basis. While States and UTs can include additional districts as red and orange zones, they may not lower the classification of a district included by the Centre in the list of red or orange zones.

Meanwhile, India recorded 1,993 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest 1-day jump, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 35,043 on Friday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. These cases include 25,007 active cases, 8,888 cured or discharged, 1 migrated and 1,147 deaths.

