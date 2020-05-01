Lockdown 3.0: What activities are allowed in red zones? Check out full guidelines

The new guidelines for the third phase of the lockdown will come into force on May 4. Based on risk profiling, the government has again divided areas into three zones -- green, orange and red. The list of these zones will be updated on a weekly basis or earlier as required, the government has said. However, states can add more districts into red or orange zones, based on local updates and area-wise surveillance. In case a red does not report any new COVID-19 case for 21 days, it'll be marked as orange zone. The orange area reporting no new cases for 21 days will then be marked as a 'green zone'.

Notably, while strict COVID-19 measures will be enforced in containment zones within the red zone districts, the government will provide certain relaxation in the red zone districts to restart economic activity while ensuring strict social distancing norms.

ACTIVITIES ALLOWED IN RED ZONES

The local authorities will ensure 100 per cent coverage of Aarogya Setu app among the residents of containment zones.

Movement of individuals and vehicles only for permitted activities. Four vehicles will have a maximum of two passengers besides the driver of the vehicle; for two-wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed.

Special economic zones, export-oriented units, industrial estates and industrial townships with access control; manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices; production units; manufacturing of IT hardware; jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and units of packaging material will allowed to function.

Construction activity will be allowed in red zones in urban areas, where workers are available on site and are not required to be brought in from outside. Renewable energy projects can also resume activity. All kinds of construction activity is allowed in rural areas.

All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops, and shops in residential areas are permitted to remain open in urban areas without any distinction of essential and non-essential. Malls will remain closed.

E-commerce activities will be permitted only in respect of essential goods.

Private offices can open with 33 per cent staff.

All government offices will remain open with officers of the level of deputy secretary and above with full strength, while the remaining employees strength can't go above 33 per cent.

Services such as defence and security, civil defence, fire, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, civic bodies, etc will remain open without restrictions.

