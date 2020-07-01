Coronavirus situation under control in Delhi, not terrible, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the coronavirus situation in the national capital was 'not terrible' and because of the 'hard work of everyone,' it was now under control.

Addressing media via online briefing, the chief minister said, "It was predicted that, by June 30, Delhi would have 1 lakh COVID-19 cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have about 26,000 active cases. This is the result of everyone's hard work that we have been able to control the situation".

However, the CM added that there was no room for complacency as the virus was unpredictable.

According to the Delhi government's health department data, more than 75 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the national capital were reported in June. As many as 66,526 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from June 1 to June 30.

The current coronavirus count of the city stands at 87,360, out of which 26,270 are active cases, 58,34 have been cured and 2,742 are dead.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, the state government is ramping up its strategy to combat the virus. The Delhi government has said a door-to-door survey will be completed in all containment zones of Delhi on a priority basis. The total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 440; a total of 91 zones have been de-contained to date.

The city has also started a serological survey from June 27 till July 10. At least 20,000 samples will be collected as a part of a serosurvey.

A strict monitoring plan will also be implemented at the district level. The state government has mandated everyone to download the Aarogya Setu app, especially in the worst-affected neighborhoods.

Also read: GST collection jumps 46% to Rs 90,917 crore in June compared to May; declines 9% YoY

Also read: Patanjali's Coronil to now be available in market; all protocols followed, says Baba Ramdev