Coronavirus testing in India: Check out testing cost, COVID-19 testing centre near you, other details

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to increase, states have also raised the number of tests done per day. According to Indian Council of Medical Research, so far 73,52,911 tests have been done in the country with 2,15,195 tests conducted on June 23. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also said that the national capital has increased the frequency of testing by three-fold. Earlier there were 5,000 tests conducted every day which has now increased to 18,000 per day, he said at a press conference.

States across the country have increased testing. Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Karnataka are some of the states to have increased or are in the process of increasing testing capacities.

Here's what you need to know about coronavirus testing centres in India:

CORONAVIRUS TESTING PRICE

In Delhi, the Home Ministry has capped the price of COVID-19 tests at Rs 2,400, down from the earlier cap of Rs 4,500. "As per the directives of HM Amit Shah in providing relief to the common man. High level expert committee's report on COVID-19 testing rates received by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been further sent to the Delhi Govt for necessary action. It has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400," said the Home Ministry.

COVID tests also cost similar in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray's government has capped the price below Rs 3,000. The state government slashed the price for private labs to Rs 2,800 from the earlier Rs 4,500 for home collection of samples. The rate has been fixed at Rs 2,200 for samples that are collected from hospitals.

In Uttar Pradesh, the price for coronavirus testing has been capped at Rs 2,500. A government spokesperson said that the price has been fixed in two categories. "The first one relates to the corona testing at private or corporate hospitals. In this case, the charges will not be more than Rs 2,000 per person. The same applies to a situation where these hospitals tie up with private labs. The second category is that of private pathology or diagnostic labs where the rate cannot exceed Rs 2,500," said the spokesperson.

Price for testing in Tamil Nadu has been slashed from Rs 4,500 to Rs 3,000. The government has capped rates of RT-PCR testing at Rs 3,000 and Rs 500 is to be levied additionally as cost towards home visit.

In Karnataka, the government has capped the price at Rs 2,250 down from ICMR's cap of Rs 4,500.

COVID-19 TESTING CENTRES NEAR YOU

As per ICMR data, India has 1,000 testing labs. Out of this, 730 are government labs and 270 are private labs. Real-Time RT PCR are conducted across 557 labs (govt: 359 + private: 198), while TrueNat tests are conducted across 363 labs (govt: 343 + private: 20) and CBNAAT test across 80 labs (govt: 28 + private: 52).

Delhi has 46 coronavirus testing centres according to ICMR.

Govt testing centres:

All India Institute Medical Sciences

Lady Hardinge Medical College

National Centre for Disease Control

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences

Army Hospital Research & Referral

Maulana Azad Medical College

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

University College of Medical Sciences

Army Base Hospital, New Delhi

IGIB, CSIR

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital

Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI)

Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences (DIPAS), DRDO

Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS-DRDO)

ESIC Hospital, Basaidarapur

State TB Training and Demonstration Laboratory

State TB Training and Demonstration Centre

Department of Microbiology, National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD)

Northern Railway Central Hospital

Private testing centres in Delhi:

Lal Path Labs, Block -E, Sector 18, Rohini

Dr Dangs Lab, C-2/1, Safadarjung Development Area

Laboratory Services, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar

Max Lab, Max Super Spciality Hospital, Saket

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Clinical Lab Services

Oncquest Labs Ltd, 3-Factory Road

Prognosis Laboratories, 515-16, Sector 19, Dwarka

City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt Ltd, 4B/18, Tilak Nagar

Lifeline Laboratory, H-11, Green Park Extension

Dept of Lab Services, Dr. B.L. Kapur Memorial Hospital

Dept of Laboratory Services, Action Cancer Hospital, A-4, Paschim Vihar (East)

Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt Ltd, 4B/4, Tilak Nagar

Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, 3, MMTC, Geetanjali Enclave

Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, C-65, Block C, Phase I, Okhla

CRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Plot No 10, Avtar Enclave, Opposite Metro Pillar

Paschim Vihar, Rohtak Road

Dept of Lab Medicine, HCMCT, Manipal Hospital, Main Road, Sector 6, Dwarka

Gen-X Diagnostics, 2/6, Sarvapriya Vihar

Noble Diagnostic Centre, WZ-409C, Janak Park, Hari Nagar, Opposite DDU Hospital

Mahajan Imaging Pvt Ltd, E-19, Defence Colony

Dept of Lab Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, Sector 5, Rohini

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. E21, Block-B1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate

Gagan Pathology & Imaging Pvt Ltd F-26/21- 22, Near Ayodhya Chowk,Sector 7, Rohini

Aakash Path Lab, Aakash Healthcare & Super speciality Hospital, Road No 201, Sector 3, Dwarka

Dr P Bhasin Path Labs (P) Ltd, S 13 Greater Kailash Part 1

Venkateshwar Hospital, sector- 18A, Dwarka

HAHC & HIMSR, Jamia Hamdard Campus

One can check the nearest testing centre on the ICMR website that lists down all the testing centres across states.

