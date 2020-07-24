Coronavirus Vaccine News Live Updates: Oxford's 'Covishield' leads the race, to cost below Rs 1,000

Coronavirus Vaccine Live Updates: The COVID-19 vaccine being designed and developed by Oxford University and UK-based AstraZeneca wil be priced below Rs 1,000 in India. The Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said recently that the vaccine called 'Covishield' will cost below Rs 1,000 per shot. He added that since the company would be targeting low-and middle-income countries, including India, it would keep the price under Rs 1,000 per dose so that people from all economic classes can afford the vaccine. Poonawalla also expressed hope that the vaccine will be available by October-November this year. Serum Institute had last month signed a deal with Oxford University and AstraZeneca to produce the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

12.15 pm: 50% of Indian people will get our coronavirus vaccine; Centre will provide them free cost: Adar Poonawalla

The Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla recently said that 50% per the COVID-19 vaccines that will be produced by his company will be supplied to India and the rest to other nations. He added that the vaccine will mostly be bought by the governments, which will provide it to the people free of cost through immunisation programmes.

12.05 pm: 300-400 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by December: Adar Poonawalla

The Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonwalla recently said that the company will ready around 300-400 million shots of potential COVID-19 vaccine by December this year. He added that this will be possible only if the trials of coronavirus vaccine, being designed and developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, shows favourable results. Each shot of the vaccine, which will be called 'Covishield' in India, has 10 vials, Poonawalla informed. He further stated that he expects the vaccine to reach the people of India in large numbers by the first of 2021.

11.55 am: Coronavirus latest news: Home Ministry issues advisory for Independence Day celebrations

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory on Friday for Independence Day celebrations in India next month amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. The ministry has directed all government offices, governors and states to avoid assembling public and rather use technology for celebrating the day.

11.45 am: India, Israel to develop new rapid testing kit that gives COVID-19 test results in 30 seconds

India and Israel have collaborated to come up with a new kind of coronavirus rapid testing kit that would give test results in a few seconds.

11.20 am: Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine status

Homegrown Bharat Biotech has already started human trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' in most of the 12 sites chosen for carrying out the tests. AIIMS Delhi has already begun the trials while Bhubaneswar-based institute, started conducting the tests on July 22. Covaxin is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

11.10 am: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine roll-out likely by this year-end

German biotech company BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer said earlier this week that the human clinical trials of their BNT162 COVID-19 vaccine candidate have shown to be safe prompting an immune response in patients. The trials are being conducted in Germany currently. According to media reports, Pfizer is hoping to seek regulatory nod for the vaccine "as early as October" and ready to roll out a vaccine in the market by this year-end. The US government has also announced an around $2 billion contract with Pfizer for 100 million coronavirus vaccine shots by December as part of US' Warp Speed Project.

10.55 am: Coronavirus vaccine trial latest status from China: CanSino vaccine shows promise, company set to begin Phase-III trials in Canada

The COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Chinese firm CanSino Biologics Inc has shown encouraging results in a mid-stage clinical study. The company's vaccine shot has shown to be safe and prompted an immune response, according to a report in the Lancet. CanSino's experimental vaccine has finished the second phase of three stages of human clinical trials. The company is not set to start phase-III trials in Canada.

10.45 am: Coronavirus vaccine news updates: 7 Indian firms in race to find COVID-19 vaccine

Seven Indian firms have joined the list of hundreds of foreign companies to develop a potent vaccine against COVID-19. Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Indian Immunologicals, Nynvax, Panacea Biotec, and Biological E are among the domestic pharma companies working on it are in different stages of trials.

10.30 am: Russian minister claims COVID-19 vaccine 'ready for use'

Russia has claimed that is ready to unveil its coronavirus vaccine by next month. The Russian Defence Ministry, which is developing the vaccine, has successfully finished its phase-II human clinical trials. This led the nation's First Deputy Defence Minister Ruslan Tsalikov to say that Russia's first indigenous vaccine is ready for use.

10.20 am: Coronavirus vaccine could be ready by this year-end, says China's Sinopharm

Chinese pharma company Sinopharm's vaccine candidate could be ready for public use by this year-end, state media reported on Wednesday, Reuters said in a news report. The news came ahead of a previous expectation that the inoculation may be available in 2021. The company's chairman Liu Jingzhen told state broadcaster CCTC that the firm is hoping to complete its last-stage human clinical trials within around three months.

10.15 am: Don't expect first coronavirus vaccine until early 2021: WHO

A World Health Organisation (WHO) expert said on July 22 that although scientists are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, their first use cannot be expected until early 2021. Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme said that WHO is working to ensure a fair vaccine distribution, but at the same time it is key to supress stop the virus's spread. Ryan said that "we are making good progress" noting that several vaccine candidates are now in phase-III human trials and none has failed so far as regards their safety and ability to prompt an immune response.

10.05 am: Over 7 billion shots of coronavirus vaccine may be needed globally: Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Thursday that multiple shots of a potential COVID-19 vaccine could be needed to immunise onself. Gates told CBS Evening News in an interview that if necessary, the multiple doses may require over 7 billion vaccinations which need to be administered globally.

9.55 am: India records over 49,000 new COVID-19 cases, 740 deaths in 24 hours

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest update, the country reported 49,310 fresh coronavirus cases, and 740 new deaths in 24 hours taking the total count to 12,87,945. India now has 4,40,135 active COVID-19 cases, while the country's death toll has climbed to 30,061. 8,17,208 people have recovered so far.

9.45 am: Coronavirus vaccine latest updates: Brinton Pharma gets DCGI approval for selling COVID-19 tablet

Brinton Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced that it has got the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval to market antiviral drug Favipiravir under the brand name 'Faviton' for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. The drug will be available in 200 mg tablets and will be cost Rs 59 per tablet, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

9.35 am: US govt sets global benchmark for COVID-19 vaccine price

The US government has fixed a benchmark for coronavirus vaccine pricing in a $2 billion deal announced on Wednesday with Pfizer Inc and German biotech company BioNTech SE. This agreement will likely put pressure on other producers to set similar prices, industry analysts told Reuters. The inoculation's price is fixed at around $40 a person.

9.25 am: 'Covishield' to be priced below Rs 1,000 per dose, says Adar Poonawalla

The coronavirus vaccine 'Covishield' will cost below Rs 1,000 per shot, said Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla. He added that since the vaccine manufacturer would be targeting low- and middle-income countries, including India, it would keep the price under Rs 1,000 per dose so that people from all economic classes can afford the vaccine.

9.20 am: Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' in India likely by end of this year

The Serum Institute of India has signed a deal with Oxford University and AstraZeneca to manufacture the coronavirus vaccine in the country. The vaccine maker's CEO Adar Poonawalla recently said that it will begin phase-III human trials of the inoculation in August (2020) with 4,000-5,000 volunteers. The Serum Insitute will conduct human clinical trials in India and will also produce the vaccine. Poonawalla also stated that 50 per cent of the vaccine shots that will be manufactured by the Serum Institute will be supplied to India and the rest to other nations.

9.15 am: Coronavirus vaccine wil be called 'Covishield' in India

The vaccine designed and developed by Oxford University and UK-based bio-pharma company AstraZeneca grabbed a lot of attention raising hopes of its availability by the end of this year. The inoculation will be called Covishield in India.