COVID-19 crisis significant for convergence of IT, biz tech, says Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has said the coronavirus pandemic could be a significant moment to ensure the convergence of information technology and business technology. He said this convergence may produce a 'silver bullet' for protection in the post-pandemic world.

The business magnate, during his address at the inaugural session of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 2020), said the pandemic has changed the way in which the world is viewed. "The crisis has changed the way we view the world and exposed the fault lines in our society. It encourages the pooling of skills, emerging knowledge and integration of technology," he added.

He said the pandemic that has whacked the global economy is the 'catalyst' required to accelerate adoption and innovation of new technology.

Besides, expounding on the importance of convergence of IT and business technology, Mahindra also talked about how COVID-19 is the time for integration of tech and life sciences. Emphasising on the three 'Is' - identify, integrate and invest- the business tycoon said it is imperative to invest more confidently in upcoming technologies.

According to Mahindra, the first step is to identify healthcare needs such as mRNA vaccines, home diagnostic kits and antiviral drugs, followed by the integration of technology and biotechnology. He said unifying walks of life like engineering, physics, material sciences and agriculture is important to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

He also urged innovators to design and produce solutions that can combine investments with social good. He said that relying solely on government support for such projects is not enough.

