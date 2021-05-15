COVID-19 foreign aid: 12,269 oxygen cylinders, 4.2 lakh Remdesivir delivered to states, says Centre

The Centre has dispatched 12,269 oxygen cylinders, 10,796 oxygen concentrators, and 19 oxygen generation plants to states and UTs. Besides this, the central government has also sent 6,497 ventilators/BiPAP and 4.2 lakh Remdesivir vials to the states via road and air between April 27, 2021, to May 13, 2021, the Union Health Ministry said in a release.

All these oxygen-related equipment and medical supplies were received as foreign aid. Major consignments comprising 1,506 oxygen concentrators, 434 oxygen cylinders, and 58 ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP machines were received on May 12 and May 13 from Indonesia, Luxembourg, Oman, South Korea, UK, USISPF, Finland, and Greece, the ministry added.

It further stated that it is monitoring the allocation and delivery of foreign aid to states and UTs on a regular basis. "A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid, and donations. This Cell started functioning on April 26, 2021. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2, 2021," the release said.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in the UK stated that 260 more oxygen concentrators have been dispatched to Delhi to help India fight the second COVID-19 wave. The Indian High Commission thanked donors like HCI London, Qatar Airways, and DB Schenker in a tweet.

The High Commission of India in the UK tweeted, "260 more Concentrators airlifted today to @IndianRedCross NewDelhi contributed by @O2CforIndia-226, IndiansinLondon @IIL2004-20 & St.Albans-14. @HCI_London thanks to donors for their generous contribution & @qatarairways @airvistara for free transport & @DBSchenker for free logistics".

