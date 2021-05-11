COVID-19: HCL providing support to over 500 hospital beds in Delhi-NCR

Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, IT company HCL has stepped up its efforts and is providing assistance to 500 hospital beds in Delhi-NCR region.

"...HCL's support includes assistance in the form of more than 500 hospital beds at various facilities such as the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village, Holy Family Hospital, Sama Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi; and Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida Authority," the company said in a statement.

At CWG, in partnership with Delhi government and 'Doctors For You', HCL has also supported import and installation of an oxygen plant for the facility which can provide continuous oxygen supply directly to the beds.

The CWG COVID facility, which was shut in December 2020 due to fall in COVID-19 cases, has been restarted again amidst the second wave of coronavirus cases.

"HCL has also been extending its support for critical human resources to treat the high number of COVID positive patients at the CWG facility by partnering with Doctors For You to provide doctors, nursing staff, orderlies, supervisors, counsellors, lab technicians and administration staff," it added.

The private sector in the country has come into action amidst the second wave of pandemic, with companies helping provide medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, COVID beds in hospitals, among others.

India reported over 3.29 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,876 deaths in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday morning. The active caseload stood at 37.15 lakh.

