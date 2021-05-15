COVID-19 in India: PM Modi chairs crucial meet on coronavirus situation, vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, May 15, chaired a crucial meeting to take stock of India's COVID-19 situation and vaccination drive across the country. The high-level meet started at around 11 am.

In the wake of criticism by opposition leaders over the government's handling of the second wave of COVID-19, PM Modi said on Friday that the pandemic is the "worst in 100 years" and is "testing the world at every step. There is an invisible enemy before us."

He had also cautioned about the spread of COVID-19 through rural areas, as the second wave continues to wreak havoc across the country.

Also Read: COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review availability, supply of oxygen, key drugs

"The pain that citizens has suffered, that many experienced, I am feeling it equally," PM Modi said while addressing a virtual event. The prime minister will also chair a meeting on Saturday to take stock of preparations to tackle the impending Cyclone Tauktae, sources told ANI.

India has been registering over 3 lakh new coronavirus cases every day for nearly three weeks, which has sparked global concerns.

India recorded 3,26,098 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, showing a gradual decline in daily coronavirus count. The overall tally and death toll now stand at 24,372,907 and 266,207 respectively, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, May 15.