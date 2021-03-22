COVID-19 surge: Random testing to start at Delhi airport, railway stations

Passengers at the airport and all railway stations will be randomly tested, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Monday, March 22.

The decision comes in the wake of the surging COVID-19 caseload in Delhi. The national capital witnessed over 800 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, March 21.

An official who was part of the meeting told the Hindustan Times that regardless of a few reports, there will be no blanket ban on Holi celebrations in Delhi.

However, a comprehensive SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) is expected to be issued by the UTs (Union Territory) governments to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as is done during any such festivity happening in the national capital.

The authorities will intensify enforcement and carry out a crackdown against those who don't wear facemasks or maintain social distancing.

"Since there are festivals coming, experts and the lieutenant governor stressed the need for more caution and regulation. It was decided that the government will start random testing at the Delhi airport and all railway stations. Passengers coming from states with high incidences of COVID-19 cases will be the main focus of such random testing. But others will also be checked," the official said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will also intensify its vaccination drive with a special focus on economically weaker sections, since they can't access digital platforms to register themselves to get inoculated, another source told the publication.

Simultaneously, the existing approach of cluster-based surveillance, testing, and genome sequencing will continue.

Delhi, on March 21, registered 823 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, as per the data from the health department.

There are 3,618 active cases in the national capital as of March 22, with the fatality rate reaching 10,956.