COVID-19 vaccine: Serum Institute seeks indemnity against liabilities

Serum Institute of India whose Covishield vaccine is currently being administered to citizens under India's vaccination programme has sought indemnity against liabilities. This development comes a day after reports suggested that the Centre is leaning towards granting indemnity to foreign vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna.

According to a report by ANI, the Adar Poonawalla-helmed vaccine giant is seeking indemnity from the Centre. Sources told the news agency that if foreign vaccine makers are getting indemnity, then all Indian vaccine makers should get indemnity against liabilities.

(This story will be updated)