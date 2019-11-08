Cyclone Bulbul: IMD warns Odisha, West Bengal of heavy rains; asks people to stay indoors

Cyclone Bulbul has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on Friday, stated the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An yellow alert has been sounded in West Bengal and Odisha, where the department has predicted heavy rainfall.

In the early hours of the day, Cyclone Bulbul was about 690 km south of Kolkata. "It (Bulbul) is very likely to move initially north-northwestwards for the next 12 hours and then nearly northwards till November 9 (Saturday) morning, and then re-curve northeastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal," IMD said in a statement.

The governments of the two states have promptly jumped into action to ensure that there is minimum damage from Cyclone Bulbul. Odisha government had issued an advisory on Bulbul cylone and asked the districts to brace for possible flood-like situation. The Centre has also assured the states of its assistance. It has asked the state governments to ensure all assistance to its people.

Severe Cyclonic Storm Bulbul intensified into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm at 0530 hrs IST of today ,centred about 530 km S-SW of Sagar https://t.co/kgM8m9TKK3 cross West Bengal & Bangladesh coast across Sundarbans Delta during early hrs of 10th Nov with wind speed of 100-110 kmph. pic.twitter.com/KdXwGMKkG4 - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 8, 2019

The IMD has advised people to stay indoors and fishermen to not venture out into the sea. It added that sea conditions would be rough to very rough along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha from November 8 onwards.

The weather department has predicted possible damage to thatched roofs, embankments and roads in the coastal districts of North Odisha and West Bengal. The department forecasts windspeed of 120-130 km per hour with gusts of up to 140 km per hour, which is when Cyclone Bulbul will be "very severe" on November 8. It is predicted to weaken the following day.

Bulbul cylone is expected to cross the Bengal and Bangladesh coast across the Sundarbans in the early hours of November 10.

Also read: Light rains, high wind speed improve Delhi's air quality; pollution level may come down on Friday