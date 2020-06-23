'Decision on board exams to be out on Thursday,' says CBSE to Supreme Court

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the decision on whether to cancel the board exams or not would be out by Thursday. The apex court also allowed Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) to follow the CBSE's decision along with necessary modifications.

A three-member bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna heard a plea filed by parents of board exam candidates that sought cancellation of the remaining CBSE exams due to coronavirus.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the HRD ministry as well as CBSE said that a formal decision will be finalised by Wednesday evening. "We understand the anxiety of the students. We can inform the Court day after tomorrow," he said, as mentioned in Bar and Bench.

The Supreme Court has now deferred the hearing to June 25.

Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta who appeared for ICSE said that the board was awaiting orders in the CBSE matter. He said that a plea concerning ICSE students was pending at the Bombay High Court, which was in turn waiting for the Supreme Court's decision.

When asked if they were willing to follow what the Centre decides for CBSE, Gupta said "We will follow what the government decides".

The petitioners have argued that according to data by AIIMS, the COVID-19 pandemic would be at its peak during this time. They said that it would be a huge risk to hold the board exams in such a situation.

