CBSE Exams 2020: Govt to decide soon as anxious parents call for cancellation

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases, pressure from parents to cancel the exams and an ongoing case in the Supreme Court, the HRD Ministry is likely to decide on pending CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams today. With the board exams beginning next week, many anxious parents as well as students have also reached out to the Board, requesting them to cancel the remaining papers or find the 'best solution'.

The responses to the queries were non-committal as the officials write, "Directions issued by Government of India for conduct of examinations shall be followed". The response is similar for almost all the queries regarding exams and has been like this since the last week. The central board further states that the board has issued precautionary guidelines as per the directions from the government of India.





Direction issued by Government of India for conduct of examination shall be followed. Board has issued guidelines for precautionary measures as per the direction of Government of India. â CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 22, 2020

Given the number of increasing COVID-19 cases, a group of four parents filed a petition urging the Supreme Court to direct the CBSE to cancel the pending CBSE Board Exams and evaluate the students on the basis of their performance in internal assessments. The top court had then asked the board to reconsider its decision of conducting the exams. Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia had also written to the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank urging him to cancel the pending papers in Delhi and also listed down as to why the exams could not be conducted in Delhi.

