Defence Ministry gives nod to acquisition proposals worth Rs 28,000 crore

Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday, December 17, that it has approved acquisition proposals worth Rs 28,000 crore.

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which is the highest decision-making body of the ministry, gave a go-ahead to the proposals, out of which acquisitions amounting to Rs 27,000 crore would be sourced from Indian authorities.

"Six of the seven proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 crore out of Rs 28,000 crore for which Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) were granted, will be sourced from the Indian industry to give a boost to the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives of the government," the ministry said in a release.

The approved acquisition proposals of various weapons, platforms, equipment and systems were required by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force.

The ministry, in a series of tweets, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the DAC meeting, in which five more proposals worth Rs 25,000 crore were cleared under the indigenous design development and manufacture category.

"Five cases valued at Rs 25,000 crore are approved under indigenous design development and manufacture category. Particularly noteworthy are the Defence Research and Development Organisation designed and developed Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems (AEW&CS) for the Air Force and modular bridges for the Army," the ministry tweeted.

This was the first meeting of the DAC under the new regime of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and "these were first set of Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) accorded, with majority AoNs being accorded in the highest categorisation of Buy Indian (IDDM)," Defence Ministry said in a release.

Acquisition proposals approved by the ministry comprised the DRDO designed and developed Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Systems for the Indian Air Force, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Navy and Modular Bridges for the Indian Army.