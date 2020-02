Delhi Election Results 2020: Check full list of winners from AAP, BJP, Congress

Delhi election results: As the counting of votes in the Delhi assembly elections draws to a close, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is looking to clinch a massive victory over opponents Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. While early trends suggest some unexpected upsets, AAP is looking to come back to power for the third time.

While popular candidates Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, and Rakhi Birla have maintained their leads, Atishi has had to face tough competition from BJP's Dharamveer Singh. Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing from his constituency. Similarly, BJP's Kapil Mishra who was expected to win the Model Town seat is trailing behind AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala has also taken a lead over Vijender Gupta in BJP's stronghold, Rohini.

Here's the full list of the leading AAP and BJP candidates:

Adarsh Nagar: Pawan Sharma (AAP)

Ambedkar Nagar: Ajay Dutt (AAP)

Babarpur: Gopal Rai (AAP)

Badarpur: Ram Singh Netaji (AAP)

Badli: Ajesh Yadav (AAP)

Ballimaran: Imran Hussain (AAP)

Bawana: Ravinder Kumar (BJP)

Bijwasan: Bhupinder Singh Joon (AAP)

Burari: Sanjeev Jha (AAP)

Chandni Chowk: Parlad Singh Sawhney (AAP)

Chhatarpur: Kartar Singh Tanwar (AAP)

Delhi Cantt: Virender Singh Kadian (AAP)

Deoli: Prakash Jarwal (AAP)

Dwarka: Vinay Mishra (AAP)

Gandhi Nagar: Anil Kumar Bajpai (BJP)

Ghonda: Ajay Mahawar (BJP)

Gokalpur: Surendra Kumar (AAP)

Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP)

Hari Nagar: Raj Kumari Dhillon (AAP)

Janakpuri: Rajesh Rishi (AAP)

Jangpura: Praveen Kumar (AAP)

Kalkaji: Atishi (AAP)

Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP)

Karol Bagh: Vishesh Ravi (AAP)

Kasturba Nagar: Madan Lal (AAP)

Kirari: Rituraj Govind (AAP)

Kondli: Kuldeep Kumar (AAP)

Krishna Nagar: Dr Anil Goyal (BJP)

Laxmi Nagar: Nitin Tyagi (AAP)

Madipur: Girish Soni (AAP)

Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti (AAP)

Mangol Puri: Rakhi Birla (AAP)

Matia Mahal: Shoaib Iqbal (AAP)

Matiala: Gulab Singh (AAP)

Mehrauli: Naresh Yadav (AAP)

Model Town: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (AAP)

Moti Nagar: Shiv Charan Goel (AAP)

Mundka: Dharampal Lakra (AAP)

Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan (BJP)

Najafgarh: Kailash Gahlot (AAP)

Nangloi Jat: Raghuvinder Shokeen (AAP)

Narela: Sharad Kumar (AAP)

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)

Okhla: Amanatullah Khan (AAP)

Palam: Bhavna Gaur (AAP)

Patel Nagar: Raaj Kumar Anand (AAP)

Patparganj: Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP)

RK Puram: Pramila Tokas (AAP)

Rajinder Nagar: Raghav Chadha (AAP)

Rajouri Garden: A Dhanwati Chandela A (AAP)

Rithala: Mohinder Goyal (AAP)

Rohini: Vijender Kumar (BJP)

Rohtas Nagar: Jitender Mahajan (BJP)

Sadar Bazar: Som Dutt (AAP)

Sangam Vihar: Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP)

Seelampur: Abdul Rehman (AAP)

Seema Puri: Rajendra Pal Gautam (AAP)

Shahadara: Sanjay Goyal (BJP)

Shakur Basti: Satyender Jain (AAP)

Shalimar Bagh: Bandana Kumari (AAP)

Sultanpur Majra: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (AAP)

Tilak Nagar: Jarnail Singh (AAP)

Timarpur: Dilip Pandey (AAP)

Tri Nagar: Preeti Tomar (AAP)

Trilokpuri: Rohit Kumar (AAP)

Tughlakabad: Sahiram (AAP)

Uttan Nagar: Naresh Balyan (AAP)

Vikaspuri: Mahinder Yadav (AAP)

Vishwas Nagar: Om Prakash Sharma (BJP)

Wazirpur: Rajesh Gupta (AAP)

